Cod Fire now 50% contained, evacuations lifted

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Cod Fire burning in Hornbrook is now 50% contained.

That’s according to a Tuesday morning update from Cal Fire.

The fire, which broke out Monday evening off Cod Drive, has burned through 28 acres in Siskiyou County.

Cal Fire says significant progress was made overnight. Firefighters were able to improve control lines to enhance containment.

All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted. Crews will mop up and secure control lines throughout the day on Tuesday.

The cause is under investigation.

