College of the Siskiyous faculty accusing college of not complying with law

WEED, Calif.– The College of the Siskiyous Faculty Association is accusing the school of not spending the proper amount of money on classroom instructors.

In a press release earlier this month, the college’s faculty association says the school is out of compliance with the 50% law, which requires schools to spend half their expenses on instructor’s salaries.

The faculty alleges it has been out of compliance with the law since the 2021-2022 school year.

Faculty Association President Kirk Thomsen released a statement:

“We are incredibly disappointed that the College of the Siskiyous has engaged in unlawful behavior and has tried to bully our faculty into accepting a one-time payment, rather than complying with the 50% law.”

Thomsen also said that the college has not increased salaries to keep up with the cost of living in Siskiyou County.

The College of the Siskiyous responded to the allegations in a press release:

“As we ended the 2022-23 year, the district found that it did not comply with the 50% law and sought to remedy the situation by offering to make a one-time, off-schedule to the College of the Siskiyous faculty association.”

The school said they were unable to come to an agreement that would put them back in compliance with the law.

The faculty association said the two sides plan to meet Friday morning to discuss the situation further.

