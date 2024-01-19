Dutch Bros moving 40% of its corporate jobs from Grants Pass to AZ

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- Dutch Bros. is planning to move some of its corporate jobs to Arizona.

According to Dutch Bros. 40% of the support staff at its headquarters in Grants Pass are moving to an office in Phoenix, Arizona by 2025. Some Grants Pass residents feel that moving part of the locally run company out of Southern Oregon isn’t right.

“I consider the loss of Dutch Bros. from grants pass a real contradiction to everything they have been to this community,” Amanda Sloan told NBC5.

“Removing administration from what is a local business with local people,” David Sloan said, “Someone in a different state cannot understand how to run the company”.

The company declined an interview, but it said in a press release that some details are still being determined, so the exact number of positions being moved aren’t known yet.

Locals note that Dutch Bros. has been an integral part of the Rogue Valley for over thirty years, since Travis and Dane Boersma founded it.

“Dutch bros. Is a good community citizen. They help in lots of ways,” John C. Jones of Century 21 JC Jones American Dream Real Estate said.

The company now has over 800 shops across 16 states. Dutch Bros. new CEO Christine Barone says it’s the company’s long-term objective to have over 4000 shops. The company says this move to Arizona will allow it to be closer to its fast-growing markets in the Southwest.

Though there are concerns about how many jobs are leaving Grants Pass, some are confident things will work out.

“To have that number of people leave this area to work someplace else will definitely have an impact, but we’re a growing community and we’ll get past that part of it,” Jones said.

Barone currently lives in Arizona where she worked before the company took her on. Despite the transition, Dutch Bros.’ headquarters will remain in Southern Oregon.

Co-founder Travis Boersma says Grants Pass is Dutch Bros.’ home and it will continue to stay connected to the community.

“I’m proud of what they’re doing, but I’m going to miss them from being here in Grants Pass,” Jones said.

The company told NBC5 the positions leaving Grants Pass are primarily strategic and roles that support day-to-day operations.

