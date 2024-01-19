Multiple groups interested in buying the Flying Lark

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Josephine County is still working to sell the shuttered ‘Flying Lark’.

That’s the building built by Dutch Bros Co-Founder Travis Boersma, to house a restaurant and ‘historic horse racing machines’.

The state racing commission denied his application, after the Oregon Department of Justice released an opinion in 2022, saying it would violate the Oregon Constitution and be an illegal casino.

Boersma then dropped the plan, giving the fairgrounds property back to Josephine County in February.

The 38,000 square-foot facility hit the market for $14.9 million this fall.

Scott King from Merit Commercial Real Estate said, “we’ve been getting a pretty decent response from groups all over the country. A couple parties are fairly interested with repeated visits to the site. We think something will happen pretty soon.”

King said they expected to have a lot of interest in the building.

He said they are continuing to advertise the building nationwide to find a buyer.

