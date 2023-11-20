Special Olympics Oregon Fall games come to a close

Posted by Maximus Osburn November 19, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – Special Olympics Oregon wrapped up its Fall state games at Providence Park in Portland, this weekend.

Dozens of athletes from across the state got to participate in leadership activities, such as writing speeches and creating content for SOOR Active, an at home fitness community.

Local athletes, like Eric Thompson, dedicated weeks of training to compete.

He says it’s not necessarily about the glory, but the opportunities to create memories.

“I was starting when I was 14 years old. Being part of the Special Olympics is a great opportunity because you not only get to meet people. You also get to try different sports and go against other teams.”

Those teams and athletes got to go head-to-head in feature competitions like volleyball, swimming and soccer.

