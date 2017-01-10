Home
Commissioners continue process for appointing new sheriff

Jackson County, Ore — With recommendations in hand from a citizen panel, now it’s up to Jackson County commissioners to pick a sheriff to fill Corey Falls’ vacated seat.

At a special meeting today commissioners went over a list of questions to ask the six candidates, including plans for expanding the Jackson County jail, 21st century policing and rural patrols.

The commissioners will meet with the candidates as a group to go over their qualifications for the job on Thursday.

“Everybody’s getting the questions ahead of time so they can come prepared and hopefully we’ll get a great response from everybody and be able to make a great selection,” said Commissioner Colleen Roberts.

Commissioner Roberts says they could make a decision as early as Thursday evening but it depends on the outcome of the interviews.

