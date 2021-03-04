Home
Common Block Brewery brings back Beers with Benefits Fundraiser

MEDFORD, Ore. —Common Block Brewery in Medford is bringing back its Beers with Benefits Fundraiser to support the United Way of Jackson County’s Fire Fund.

Beginning this week, Common Block will be giving $1 from every pint of its Rally Up Red Ale sold at the restaurant to the non-profit’s fund.

The United Way Fire Relief Fund goes toward people and organizations who were impacted by last September’s fires.

“This is just a really fun and easy way for people to help us give back to others, the fires affected all of us and so this is just a great natural fit,” says Common Block Owner, Danielle Amarotico.

Common Block will be tracking its beer sales all spring, those interested can toast to a good cause.

Anyone interested in donating to the United Way Fire Fund directly can do so at unitedwayofjacksoncounty.org/give.

