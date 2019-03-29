Home
Common Block Brewing to add on-site brewery

MEDFORD, Ore. — Nearly four years in the making, Common Block Brewing in Medford is finally becoming an on-site brewing company.

The restaurant recently bought a used brewhouse and the equipment arrived fresh off the truck Friday morning.

Common Block currently contract brews off-site.

They said they’re excited to start making their beer on location for everyone to enjoy.

“We’ll start by obviously supplying the restaurant with our own beers,” said head brewer John Donehower, “and hopefully we’ll have a little extra capacity and we’ll be able to distribute beers to other areas in the valley, and who knows after that.”

The equipment is in the process of being put together, it should be ready to go soon.

