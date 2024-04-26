$101K in grant funds available to non-profits helping food insecurity

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Over $101,000 is available to Jackson County non-profits and public agencies who work with food insecure community members.

The Jackson County Emergency Food and Shelter Program’s Local Board is accepting grant applications now through May 10 at 5 p.m.

The money was awarded to the county by the Department of Homeland Security/FEMA and can only be used for direct food assistance or food services such as congregate meals or groceries.

Funds cannot be used for staff or infrastructure expenses.

ACCESS will be administering funds on behalf of the county’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program’s Local Board. Applications can be requested from Megan Samuelson, ACCESS Grant Supervisor at [email protected].

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.