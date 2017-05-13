Hundreds attend 5th Annual Women’s Leadership Conference

Ashland, Ore. — Hundreds of women gathered in Southern Oregon today to discuss ways to increase their presence in local business.
The 5h Annual Women’s Leadership Conference focused on living with passion.
The hope of the Women’s Leadership Conference is for women leaders in the Rogue Valley to inspire and mentor each other.
Stacy Derrig, the president of the conference, says it’s important because it’s a chance for women to network with each other and build confidence.
The day was filled with various speakers including the founder and CEO of motivate design and the chief of police in Central Point.
“Local leaders, local speakers that have given them a lot of tools, skills, a lot of great advice and just information to help develop the leaders in this area,” Derrig said.
The theme for the conference is to lead with purpose and realize your passion and potential.
With so many women interested in the event across the Rogue Valley, there was even a wait list of people that couldn’t get in.
The president of the conference says it’s growing more each year and they hope to expand more in the future to include leaders from outside the Rogue Valley.