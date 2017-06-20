Community leaders start foster parent support program

Medford, Ore. – Local social service leaders are putting together a program to support foster parents in our area.
It’s called “Every Child” and provides practical relief and support for families who take in foster children.
Organizers say the support runs the gamut from delivering meals to mowing lawns.
“These guys are all volunteers,” said Jan Hall. “They’re folks that have jobs themselves so they’re working 40 hours plus a week just like everybody else. But they’ve decided to come alongside our foster parents because they value our foster parents.”
The organizers of Every Child are hoping the extra support will encourage more people to become foster parents.
Hall says the six to seven volunteers who serve each family also offer emotional help.