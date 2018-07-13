3 alarm apartment fire in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.—Fire crews responded to a 3 alarm fire at Valley Pines Apartments in Medford Friday. The two people who lived in the apartment were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation including one man who was rescued from the third floor balcony by a ladder truck.
“As soon as we knew the fire was going on and there might still be people inside or animals, people were just running around knocking on windows trying to get people out as fast as possible,” said resident Caitlyn Kelly.
Resident Wyatt Noble says he made it just in time to help those evacuating. “One person starting running out and so I saved 3 people including my sister.” Noble says his first reaction was to act fast. “I got everyone that I knew in this building. Anyone in that’s coming out. I got to help them so that no one gets hurt.”
Police say five officers also rushed into the building to alert people of the fire. Once fire crews arrived, the flames were quickly knocked down. While the fire is out, the damage is leaving some residents to stay elsewhere.
“We’re getting displaced for seven days because of the smoke. I can’t have my kids in an apartment that’s filled with smoke,” said residents Rebecca and Virgil Olson.
At the end of the day, Olson says they’re just glad everyone made it out safely.
“Just glad no one got hurt, that’s the biggest thing.”
The families involved are currently being helped by the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.