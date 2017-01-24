Community-wide scavenger hunt offers $10,000 prize

Medford, Ore. — A $10,000 prize could be yours if you find the most automated defibrillators.
Fire, ambulance, and medical agencies from around Jackson County have joined together to host the Jackson County HeartMap Challenge.
The HeartMap Challenge is a month-long community scavenger hunt that encourages participants to locate automated external defibrillators or AEDs.
“I think we probably walk by AEDs all the time and either don’t notice them or don’t know what they’re used for. So, this awareness is going to educate us on what they’re used for, where they’re located,” explained Ashley Lara from Fire District 3.
Prizes range from $50 dollars all the way to $10,000.
The challenge runs February 1st through the 28th.
If you’d like to register yourself or a team, visit heartmap.uwctc.org.