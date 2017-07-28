Concert-goers advised to steer clear of nearby Bear Creek

Central Point, Ore. – The Country Crossings Music Festival is kicking off in Central Point.
With forecasted temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s this weekend, concert-goers may be tempted to take a dip in the waters of nearby Bear Creek.
But experts said that could be a bad idea.
Greg Stabach is the natural resources program manager for the Rogue Valley Council of Governments.
He said throughout much of the summer, most streams in the Bear Creek watershed contain elevated bacteria levels.
Last month, Bear Creek exceeded state bacteria standards for contact recreation at two separate locations.
Contact with the water, including swimming and wading, is not recommended.
If you do come into contact with water, avoid ingesting it and don’t let it touch open wounds as it could cause illness or infection.
The creek runs between the the Jackson County Expo and festival sections A, B, C, D and T.
Stabach said there are other opportunities in the area for swimming, including Applegate Lake and Emigrant Reservoir. Just make sure there are no local swimming closures.