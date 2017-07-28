Tentative contract agreement reached for RRMC nurses

Medford, Ore. – A group of Rogue Valley nurses reached a tentative 3-year contract with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center administrators.
According to the Oregon Nurses Association, the agreement was reached after a 15-hour mediation session that ended on July 28.
David Baca, RN, a member of ONA’s executive committee and negotiating teams at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, said, “This agreement is an important victory for our patients, our community, our nurses and the hospital. I’m proud that nurses and the hospital’s administrative team were able to work together to find ways to improve care for patients and continue our tradition of award-winning health care.”
The new contract, which will be up for a vote by nurses on August 8, includes language allowing nurses to earn breaks, preserve sick time and receive 2-2.5% annual cost-of-living increases.