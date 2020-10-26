Confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett expected Monday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The confirmation of the next Supreme Court justice is on track to happen Monday.
Republicans and Democratic senators are now in debate on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett who will bring the court to an even greater conservative majority.
It’s a virtual certainty the Senate votes to confirm Judge Barrett Monday.
Republicans are putting the process on a fast track to happen before Election Day, over the objections of Democrats.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said, “This is something to really be proud of and to feel good about. We’ve made an important contribution to the future of this country.”
Only one Republican, Susan Collins of Maine, is expected to vote against Barrett and not one Democrat is expected to support her and they’re furious about the fast-track process they were powerless to stop.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said, “It will be an in-erasable stain on this Republican majority forevermore.”
Barrett could be sworn in Monday, ready to not only rule on a case that could decide the future of Obamacare, but also legal challenges involving the election itself.
The president could swear in the newest justice after returning from campaign stops in Pennsylvania.