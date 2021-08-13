Conflagration declared for Lake County’s Patton Meadow Fire

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – State resources are on the way to help fight a wildfire burning in Lake County.
Lightning sparked the Patton Meadow Fire 14 miles west of Lakeview on August 12. Since then, it’s grown to 2,000 acres in size.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued the following evacuation warnings Friday:
Lake County Evacuations
Level 3 Evacuation Notice (GO NOW – Residents should leave IMMEDIATELY.)
• Juniper RV Park to Patton Meadow.
• All of Drews Gap, on both sides of Oregon State Highway 140.
Level 2 (GET SET – Residents are urged to be prepared to leave IMMEDIATELY if necessary.)
• North of Oregon State Highway 140 from Juniper RV Park to Lower Cottonwood.
Level 1 (GET READY – Residents should make preparations for potential evacuation.)
• East of Lower Cottonwood Road and Cottonwood Creek.
Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday, mobilizing the Office of the State Fire Marshall.
“With many fires actively burning across the state and several weeks of peak fire season ahead of us, I am urging all Oregonians to be prepared,” said Governor Brown. “Fire danger remains high throughout Oregon, and just one spark can light a fire that will quickly spread. Please continue to follow local and statewide fire prevention regulations and share what you know with others. Every fire we prevent helps us keep our communities and firefighters safe, and our natural resources protected.”
