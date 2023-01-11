Congress approves $3.61m for RCC health training facility in Grants Pass

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Rogue Community College is set to receive federal funds to create a new health training facility in Grants Pass.

RCC said Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley helped get $3.61 million approved in Congress to create an “Allied Health” training center on the college’s Redwood Campus.

“The Rogue Community College and Allied Health training facility is a great example of federal dollars being leveraged for win-win opportunities to expand health care services and create jobs in Southern Oregon. I am pleased to have worked with my colleagues on the Appropriations Committee and Senator Wyden to secure funding for important homegrown projects such as this,” said Senator Merkley.

“We are honored to have our Allied Health training facility project included in this strategic investment helping Oregonians build economic resiliency and healthier communities,” said Rogue Community College President Randy Weber. “We are very grateful to Senators Merkley and Wyden for prioritizing the education of new healthcare workers in our region through these building renovation funds.”

“I’m gratified the teamwork with Oregonians, who know their local priorities best, has produced such promising federal investments to strengthen communities all across Oregon,” Senator Wyden said.

“Bottom line, our state’s communities are focused on coming together to forge Oregon Way solutions that build a better state just like these targeted investments.”

Moving forward, RCC has to complete a formal application to receive the funds from the Department of Health and Human Services.