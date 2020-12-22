Congress passes COVID relief bill

“It doesn’t go all the way, but it takes us down the path, a first step,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of the bill.
It brings another round of direct payments, $600 dollars for people making less than $75,000 a year and $1200 for married couples who earn up to $150,000, with $600 more for each dependent under 18 living in the same household.
It also includes more forgivable loans for businesses and $300 more per week in unemployment benefits.
Because of Congressional rules, it could be a few days before the COVID relief bill makes its way to the White House for the president’s signature.
Still, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says the direct payments to Americans will likely start going out next week.
