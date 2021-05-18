Home
Congress passes hate crime bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The House of Representatives has approved legislation to combat anti-Asian violence that has increased since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act passed by a vote of 364 to 62.

All of the “no” votes came from Republicans.

President Joe Biden previously voiced support for the bill, which soared through the Senate last month with a 94 to 1 vote.

The legislation calls for creating a new Justice Department position that would speed up the review of possible COVID-19 based hate crimes and incidents.

Now that the bill has passed the House and Senate, it is cleared for Biden’s signature.

