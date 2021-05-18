ODF responds to 24 debris burns since start of fire season

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry has responded to 24 reports of illegal debris burns during the first week of fire season.
This past Wednesday, fire season was put in effect for lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in southwest Oregon. The lands affected include 1.8 million acres of state, private, county, city and Bureau of Land Management forestland in Jackson and Josephine Counties.
One of the several prohibited activities is debris burning. However, ODF said they’ve responded to 24 reports of debris burns since the beginning of fire season.
ODF explained the cooler weather may make it tempting to light a debris burn, it’s still dangerous and now illegal. Those caught conducting unauthorized burns can face a fine up to $2,000. If the burn sparks an out-of-control fire, you can be held responsible for all associated costs and damages if it crosses property lines.
If you have any questions about debris burning or fire safety you can call ODF’s Medford office at 541-664-3328 or the Grants Pass office at 541-474-3152.