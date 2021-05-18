OIT administration, faculty union ratify first contract

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – After over a year of negotiations and a strike, Oregon Tech faculty and administration made their agreement official.
Earlier this month, both parties came to terms on a five-year contract. The executive director of marketing at Oregon Tech says faculty will receive an 11.5% salary increase over the course of five years, with an additional 3.5% possible in merit increases. Oregon Tech will also pay 95-97% of health care costs.
On May 18, the first contract between the school and faculty union was ratified.
“The ratification of this inaugural contract is a milestone in faculty and administration working together to meet their collective interests,” said OIT President Nagi Naganathan. “Negotiations can be a difficult process, but the end result is worth it—an agreement that fairly takes into consideration the needs of both the faculty and the University. This agreement will benefit the Oregon Tech students today and for years to come.”
Naganathan added that now the agreement is in place, the two parties can move forward and built a great future together.