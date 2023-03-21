$1 million to go to small businesses for Covid relief

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. – The Chamber of Medford and Jackson County are looking to give money to some small businesses to help with their recovery from the pandemic.

The small businesses are each eligible to receive up to $50,000.

A total of $1 million will be distributed.

The money comes from the local Fiscal Recovery Fund through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

In order to qualify, a company must be classified as a small business.

That means they must have less than 500 employees.

But not all businesses in local counties are eligible.

They must be located within the boundaries of the old Oregon House District 4, which was represented by Dennis Richardson and then Duane Stark.

That would be before the district was redrawn in 2021, so it encompasses parts of both Jackson and Josephine counties.

“The economic impacts of Covid-19 are very prevalent in some small businesses here,” Chamber Vice President of Communications and Programming Emily Hunter said. “But this will definitely help with different things like utility expenses, mortgage and rent, there are different outlines, things the grant specifically helps so that will be good for the businesses.”

The application period opened on March 15th.

The last day to apply is April 26th.

Applicants will be notified of the results starting on May 17th.

To apply or see if you qualify, you can visit the chamber’s website.

