Controlled burn in the Ashland watershed

ASHLAND, Ore. – A controlled burn sent smoke above Ashland Thursday.

The Ashland Forest Resiliency Project and its partners ignited a prescribed underburn on the east side of the Ashland Watershed in the Winburn Ridge area above Ashland’s drinking water source.

Depending on conditions, up to 80 acres could be burned.

There shouldn’t be any impact on public roads or trails.

AFR said, “Thanks for the continued patience as we continue to do the important work of removing these excess fuels from the Ashland watershed for a safer community and more resilient ecosystem. You can find more information about burning at www.ashlandwatershed.org and smoke information at www.smokewiseashland.org.”