Cooling shelter set to open in Medford Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. – High temperatures in the forecast prompted the City of Medford to open a cooling shelter.

On Saturday, July 15, the City of Medford will partner with ACCESS to operate a cooling shelter at the Kelly Shelter from noon to 8:00 p.m.

The shelter, located at 324 West 6th Street, will have water, restrooms, snacks, and a cooling area. People are free to come and go as they wish.

Anyone interested in volunteering or contributing to ACCESS can email [email protected] for more information.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.