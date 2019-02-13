Coos Bay police seek “extremely dangerous” suspect

COOS BAY, Ore. – Police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Coos Bay.
26-year-old Brandon Bryce Dawson allegedly tried to rob someone in the Cranberry Sweets parking lot in the Empire District on February 7.
The Coos Bay Police Department described Dawson as a white man, 5’11” tall, weighing 178 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. He has numerous tattoos on his arms, legs, neck, and head—most notable of which is “2316” tattooed on his neck. However, that particular tattoo may have been filled in or covered.
Dawson—a Orland, California resident—is wanted for attempted robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, and menacing.
Police said Dawson should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. He may be trying to get back to California.
If you see Dawson, do not approach him. Make note of his location and call police immediately.