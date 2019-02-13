Woman accused of trying to kill a child will face a grand jury

MEDFORD, Ore. – The case of a Rogue River woman accused of trying to murder a young girl is set to go before a grand jury this week.
According to court documents, Kyla Duncan attempted to murder the girl on February 7th and again on February 8th.
Duncan was arrested on Friday after a person reported seeing her in a car with a child trying to commit suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning.
Investigators have not said how Duncan and the child are related.
Duncan is being held on a million dollars bail.
The child has been released to family.