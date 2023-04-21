Coos Co. gets $3.5 million for restoration efforts

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A Coos County project is getting millions of dollars to continue restoration efforts on the Oregon coast.

The South Slough Reserve announced on Friday it is receiving $3.5 million to launch a living laboratory for wetland and forest restoration science.

This will add to its existing national network of research, education, and training at the reserve.

The project will include wetland, stream, and forest restoration as well as improving public access to the reserve.

“It’s not only benefiting the fish and the birds and the plants and the people using the system, it’s also benefiting our understanding of how these restoration projects help with those processes,” South Slough Reserve Stewardship Coordinator Dr. Alice Yeates said.

The improvement project is set to begin in May.

The reserve expects this to be a multi-year process with the hopes of being done in May of 2026.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.