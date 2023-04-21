SOU Board of Trustees approves fiscal realignment plan

ASHLAND, Ore. – Amid a budgeting crisis, the Southern Oregon University Board of Trustees voted on implementing a “fiscal realignment plan.”

The realignment plan has been in the works for months. Several town halls and tweaks later, the board of trustees voted unanimously to approve a final version of the plan during a Friday meeting.

The measures will reduce the SOU workforce by the equivalent of about 82 jobs, or 13% of the university’s workforce.

Many of them are positions that will not be filled, but about 24 people will be laid off.

The university hopes to erase a projected $14 million deficit by 2026 once the plan is in place.

SOU said included in the plan is adding a senior living complex, installing solar panels on campus to run fully on its own daytime electricity, and a proposed university business district. to potentially ease the housing shortage in the city.

SOU projects the new plan could reduce expenses by $36 million this year alone.

To view Friday’s meeting materials, which include details about the plan, visit https://bit.ly/3N4Mfzm

