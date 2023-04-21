RCC gets approval to expand nursing program

JACKSON AND JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. – Rogue Community College has been given final approval to expand the size of its nursing program.

The expansion, authorized this week by the Oregon State Board of Nursing, will nearly double the size of the Associate Degree of Science in Nursing Registered Nurse training program, RCC said.

“It is so exciting to see this new opportunity open for our students,” said Deneen Silva, RCC’s director of Nursing and Allied Health. “The effort to add these training spots is a true collaboration. We have worked with regional health providers to assess the need for RNs and the strength of the training pipeline. From this work, we knew we could make a positive impact with this program expansion.”

Application information and deadlines are available on the RCC website, www.roguecc.edu, or by phone, 541-956-7500. The application for the winter-term ADN-RN program opens in July 2023.

