Coos County woman punched boyfriend for leaving dog in rain, deputies say

MYRTLE POINT, Ore. – A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend for leaving a dog outside in the rain.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said on New Year’s Eve, deputies responded to a reported assault on Miller Road in Myrtle Point.
When they arrived, the man who reported the assault told deputies he was talking to his girlfriend, 38-year-old Melissa Sue Morris, when she punched him twice in the face. The man had a welt and a scratch on his eyebrow.
When deputies spoke with Morris, she explained she punched her boyfriend because he left her dog outside in the rain.
Morris was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.