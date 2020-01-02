Home
Coos County woman punched boyfriend for leaving dog in rain, deputies say

MYRTLE POINT, Ore. – A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend for leaving a dog outside in the rain.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said on New Year’s Eve, deputies responded to a reported assault on Miller Road in Myrtle Point.

When they arrived, the man who reported the assault told deputies he was talking to his girlfriend, 38-year-old Melissa Sue Morris, when she punched him twice in the face. The man had a welt and a scratch on his eyebrow.

When deputies spoke with Morris, she explained she punched her boyfriend because he left her dog outside in the rain.

Morris was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.

