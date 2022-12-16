Coquille Tribe trying again to open casino in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Bureau of Indian Affairs is looking for public input as the Coos County-based Coquille Tribe is once again trying to build a casino in south Medford.

The tribe’s efforts were opposed by Governor Brown, the Cow Creek Tribe in Douglas County, and ultimately, the federal government through the BIA in 2020.

But with a new president and administration, and next month a new Oregon governor, maybe this time will be different for the tribe.

It just opened a Compass Hotel by Margaritaville on the property on South Pacific Highway this summer.

Now, it’s looking to renovate the neighboring bowling alley it already owns, Roxy Ann Lanes, into a casino. Specifically, a Class II gaming facility.

The BIA will draft the Environmental Impact Statement with the Environmental Protection Agency for the project.

Comments about the tribe’s “Draft Environment Impact Statement” must arrive at the Bureau of Indian Affairs by February 23, 2023, according to the latest information from the project’s website.

You can find ways to submit your comments and attend public hearings, about the DEIA at https://coquille-eis.com/.