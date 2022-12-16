Grants Pass on the verge of opening a warming shelter

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The city of Grants Pass is on the verge of opening a temporary warming shelter at Newman United Methodist Church.

The city said the United Community Action Network is taking the lead on organizing the shelter.

While this is a temporary fix, the city said it’s still looking for a permanent solution.

“Especially for our unhoused neighbors, we really need stability in these programs, so they know where to find them and they are reliable because when they are up and down, it makes it harder to get the word out and for them to be utilized at their desired levels,” Grants Pass city councilor Vanessa Ogier said.

Ogier said that there’s no date set for the opening of the shelter, but it could be in the next couple of days.