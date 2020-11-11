Coronavirus hospitalizations hit new high

Places like Salt Lake City are seeing a positivity rate of more than 20 percent.
“We don’t have enough caregivers to manage the increasing amount of patients,” warns Dr. Eddie Stenehjem, an infectious disease physician at Intermountain Medical Center.
More than 131,000 new cases were reported Tuesday.
The number of deaths forcing cities like El Paso to bring in mobile morgues; Texas is now the first state to top one million cases.
The University of Connecticut reported the quarantine of more than 540 students due to a spike on and off campus.
“It’s scary,” says senior Jessica Salce. “I really don’t want these cases to keep jumping up. I just don’t want to bring it back to my family and put them in danger.”
The Centers for Disease Control is suggesting celebrating Thanksgiving only with people who live in your home this year, but if you decide to join others make sure you wear a mask and stay at least six feet away from those who do not live with you.
