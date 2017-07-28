HomeFeaturesFive on 5Five on 5 – Tom Ersepke – Former President of Medford Linebackers Five on 5 – Tom Ersepke – Former President of Medford Linebackers Features Five on 5 July 27, 2017 Newsroom Staff On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Tom Ersepke, Former President of Medford Linebackers, discussing Fund raising and their projects to promote High School Sports. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »