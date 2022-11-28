Could post-holiday gatherings lead to COVID, RSV surge?

(CNN) The holiday season is in full swing and people are hitting the roads and skies at nearly pre-pandemic numbers. At the same time, a triple threat of viruses looms.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in particular is causing major concerns for children, and according to White House Chief Medical Adviser Doctor Anthony Fauci, it’s at a critical point, approaching an emergency.

“In some regions of the country, we’re seeing that the hospital system for pediatrics are at the point of almost being overwhelmed when you have, like almost all the intensive care beds that are occupied,” Dr. Fauci said

With the trifecta of COVID, flu, and RSV circulating right now, Dr. Fauci said protecting yourself this holiday season begins with your vaccination status.

Dr. Fauci explained, “We have two of the three of the trifecta. We have vaccinations for clearly COVID, particularly with the updated boosters that are now available. We have vaccinations for influenza.”

Medical experts suggest that if you’re going to be getting together with others, go back to the basics and use common sense. Stay up-to-date on vaccines, wash your hands, wear a mask around others if you’re in the vulnerable category, and suggest everyone take a quick COVID test before getting together.

One silver lining though is that other countries have already seen their flu and RSV numbers peak early, and start to come down.

Dr. Fauci said, “We’re hoping that’s gonna happen because both flu and RSV have never come to us earlier than it usually does.”

The Biden administration in on a 6-week push to get more COVID booster shots into the arms of Americans. More than 35 million Americans have received the latest bivalent booster, but they say that’s just a fraction of those eligible.

