Counterfeit bills circulating in Klamath County

Klamath County, Ore. – Oregon State Police are warning Klamath County businesses to watch out for counterfeit bills.
OSP said the $20 and $100 bills appear normal, but have poor paper quality. They also have red or pink Chinese characters printed on them.
Investigators haven’t yet learned how the bills ended up in Klamath County, but they’re the same type of counterfeit bills that have been found throughout the Pacific Northwest.
According to OSP, the bills have been used successfully at area businesses.
Troopers said if you see one of these bills, contact your local law enforcement agency.