Country store in Trail suffers extensive structural damage after crash

TRAIL, Ore.— Sunset on the Rogue Country Store and Raft Rental suffered extensive damage after a car crashed into it over the weekend.

Fire District 4 says it happened on Sunday around 11:45 A.M.

The agency says the driver lost control when heading southbound and swerved into the store.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They say the truck took out the front wall of the building, the fuel pump, the ice machine, and the merchandise in the front of the store.

Oregon State Police is investigating the crash.

