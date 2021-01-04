Country store in Trail suffers extensive structural damage after crash

TRAIL, Ore.— Sunset on the Rogue Country Store and Raft Rental suffered extensive damage after a car crashed into it over the weekend.
Fire District 4 says it happened on Sunday around 11:45 A.M.
The agency says the driver lost control when heading southbound and swerved into the store.
The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
They say the truck took out the front wall of the building, the fuel pump, the ice machine, and the merchandise in the front of the store.
Oregon State Police is investigating the crash.
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”