OSP asking for help to identify young girl found dead; releasing sketch

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore — Oregon State Police is asking for your help in identifying a young girl who was found dead in Lincoln County on December 10, 2020.

They’ve released this sketch in the hopes that someone will be able to identify her.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office assisted OSP with the sketch.

If you recognize the child, you’re asked to call 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677).

