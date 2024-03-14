County elections set for 2024 May Primary, statewide filings due Thursday

SALEM, Ore.– The deadline to file for Oregon’s county elections in the May Primary was yesterday and now the races are set for a number of local positions across our area.

There are also a number of local politicians running in statewide elections as well.

The deadline to file as a candidate for a statewide elections is Thursday.

But all county elections are set and there are plenty of familiar faces and plenty of newcomers running in Southern Oregon.

Two Democrats and three Republicans are running for the one open seat on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, as Dave Dotterer isn’t seeking reelection.

Former Medford Police Chief and current Mayor Randy Sparacino and Jackson County for All Organizer Denise Krause, headline the group.

Jackson County Assessor David Arrasmith, who was accused of costing the county nearly $500,000 for failing to correct tax errors after the Almeda Fire, is also running for commissioner.

Newcomers Rebecca Mueller and Logan Leverette Vaughan have also filed.

In Josephine County, both Commissioners Dan DeYoung and Herman Baertschiger are not running for re-election.

Eight newcomers are running for the two open non-partisan seats, including Dan Mancuso, Chris Barnett, Mark F. Jones, Colene Martin, Ron Smith, Pat Fahey, Nathan Gonzales and Russell McAlmond.

There are also a couple state senate seats up for grabs locally, including Art Robinson’s District Two seat in Cave Junction.

Robinson can’t run for re-election because of last year’s senate walkouts, but his son Noah is running, as well as current Canyonville Representative Christine Goodwin.

Klamath Falls Senator Dennis Linthicum also can’t run for re-election after participating in the 2023 senate walkouts.

His wife Diane is running for his seat, as well as current Klamath County Commissioner David Henslee and newcomer Tracy Thompson.

Senator Linthicum is running for Secretary of State.

He’ll be running against six other candidates.

Linthicum said during last year’s walkouts, “I think that amendment, frankly, is unconstitutional given the rest of our remedy for free speech, protest and whatnot.”

Speaking of Commissioner Henslee, the former Klamath Falls Police Chief, nine people are running for his seat on the Klamath County Board of Commissioners.

That includes Dan Girard, Rejeana Jackson, Josh McGinnis, Kristina Maxey, Ron Moe, Andrew Nichols, Dan Martin, G. Moss Driscoll and Allen Headley.

Commissioner Derrick DeGroot is running for re-election against two newcomers, Sally-Ann Palcovich and Todd J. Gessele.

Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber is not seeking a third term in office.

Last Fall, we told you the sheriff was being investigated by the state government ethics commission, for potential nepotism.

Sheriff Kaber said last year, “the Board of Commissioners and the human resources department here believe that they have some authority over my office and my deputies that I do not believe they have.”

The commission said it’s negotiating a potential stipulated final order, with the sheriff’s representation.

Kaber’s son Ryan, a sergeant in the department is running for sheriff, along with Billy Stripling, Peter “Mike” Shepherd, Brian Bryson, Brandon Bowmer, Shane Mitchell and Sean V. Ferns.

