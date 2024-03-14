Lithia Artisans Market begins 2024 season

ASHLAND, Ore.- The Lithia Artisans Market starts it’s 2024 season this March 16th.

Marcus Scott has been managing the market for the last 14 years. He also has been participating in the market for the last 30 years. Scott says the market has grown to become much more fine-tuned and professional since he joined in 1994. He says the weekend of March 16th and 17th will hold between 20 to 25 artisans who are all ready and excited to show off their hard work and answer questions. To Scott, the market is very close to his heart, and he looks forward to reuniting with his fellow artisans every spring.

“Coming back together and seeing familiar faces, it’s like a good family reunion, where you all get along pretty good,” Scott said, “It feels very familiar, it feels like home”.

Scott says the market is filled with new and experienced artists who are not only locals, but people who come from all over. He says the weekend of March 16th and 17th kind of acts as a soft opening for the season, and that it’ll get even more exciting as time goes on.

You can find out more information here.

