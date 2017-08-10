County officials to decide fate of four dogs involved in mauling

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath County Commissioners are considering testimony in the case of four dogs that attacked and seriously injured a 10-year-old girl.
At the Wednesday afternoon hearing, no one doubted Alyssa Stevens was seriously mauled on the evening of June 1.
But there are questions as to why she was in the kennel.
Read the full details on the attack.
The owner of the dogs said, “Why is this little girl in closure of my back yard that’s closed with electrical fence? No idea, I’m overwhelmed–no idea how did she get in there, I never gave her access to it.”
Her father says his daughter had been asked to care for the dogs while the owner was out of town.
A neighbor offered an explanation that she says came from Alyssa, saying “She said the reason why she was in the yard was that Sheba got out, and she was simply taking her back, and as soon as she opened the gate to put her back in, the big dog jumped on her.”
The commissioners did not make a decision as to what do with the four Bull Mastiff dogs Wednesday afternoon, with one saying, “I just don’t want to make any snap judgements.”
The victim in the attack, Alyssa Stevens, is continuing to recover from her injuries.
She did not appear at Wednesday’s hearing.