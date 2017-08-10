Home
Commissioners hear testimony on dogs that mauled girl

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath County Commissioners are considering testimony in the case of 4 dogs that attacked and seriously injured a 10 year old girl.

No one doubts that Alyssa Stevens was seriously mauled on the evening of June first.

But there are questions as to why she was in the kennel.

“Why is this little girl in closure of my back yard?”  Testified dog owner Vincent Berry.  “That’s closed with electrical fence?  No idea, I’m overwhelmed.  No idea how did she get in there, I never gave her access to it.”

Darryn Stevens says his daughter had been asked to care for the dogs while the owner was out of town.

“Mister Berry specifically asked Alyssa to look after the dogs.”  Stated Mary Liz Bunch, on behalf of Darryn Stevens.  “And you would see that in exhibit one, the texts.”

Neighbor Danielle Kilgore offered an explanation that she says came from Alyssa.  “She said the reason why she was in the yard was that Sheba got out, and she was simply taking her back – and as soon as she opened the gate to put her back in, the big dog jumped on her.”

The commissioners did not make a decision Wednesday afternoon.

“I want to think about this tonight, and come back since we have time tomorrow at 2 o’clock.”  Said Commissioner Donnie Boyd.  “I just don’t want to make any snap judgments.”

Alyssa Stevens is continuing to recover from her injuries.

She did not appear at Wednesday’s hearing.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

