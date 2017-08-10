Home
Bollards being used to slow traffic in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An effort to slow down traffic on Main Street in Klamath Falls is getting mixed reactions.

You may not have heard of them – but you won’t be able to miss them.

The yellow bollards were put up at crossings by the Klamath County Courthouse on Third Street, and Second Street in response to a traffic accident.

“It was a pedestrian hit probably a year ago,” explained City Manager Nathan Cherpeski. “We had complaints from the residents from the Lakeport Towers trying to figure out how do we slow traffic on that end of Main Street.”

Cherpeski notes that so far, reaction to the speed control posts has been mixed. “Some people who use more of the pedestrian use down there really like it, they feel it’s helping and slowing them down some.  Some people driving do lot like it – they said, ‘It is making me slam on my brakes.”

The city will compare traffic speeds from before and after the bollards, and decide whether or not they’ll stay.

“It’s a temporary pilot project,” cautioned Cherpeski. “Before we put anything permanent in the ground, we’d like to test it first.”

The traffic speed studies will be given to City Council for review.

They’ll then decide if the bollards should stay, or go.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

