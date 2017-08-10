Bollards being used to slow traffic in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An effort to slow down traffic on Main Street in Klamath Falls is getting mixed reactions.
You may not have heard of them – but you won’t be able to miss them.
The yellow bollards were put up at crossings by the Klamath County Courthouse on Third Street, and Second Street in response to a traffic accident.
“It was a pedestrian hit probably a year ago,” explained City Manager Nathan Cherpeski. “We had complaints from the residents from the Lakeport Towers trying to figure out how do we slow traffic on that end of Main Street.”
Cherpeski notes that so far, reaction to the speed control posts has been mixed. “Some people who use more of the pedestrian use down there really like it, they feel it’s helping and slowing them down some. Some people driving do lot like it – they said, ‘It is making me slam on my brakes.”
The city will compare traffic speeds from before and after the bollards, and decide whether or not they’ll stay.
“It’s a temporary pilot project,” cautioned Cherpeski. “Before we put anything permanent in the ground, we’d like to test it first.”
The traffic speed studies will be given to City Council for review.
They’ll then decide if the bollards should stay, or go.