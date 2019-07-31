Couple brings love locks to Eagle Point

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — A couple in Eagle Point is creating a love locks fence to bring happiness to their community.
Peggy Schulz and her husband were in Bosnia for vacation when they saw love locks all over town.
She said when she back home to Eagle Point, she wanted to create a place where people in her community could do the same and share their love.
“I bought locks and paints and we all decorated one and came down here and put it on and decided the whole community should be able to do this because it is fun,” Schulz said. “It’s just fun.”
Right now, the fence only has a few locks on it.
It’s located on the corner of Napa Street and Platt Avenue. Schulz says the fence is open for anyone to put a lock on for any reason, not just love.
