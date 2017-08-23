Home
Couple loses home to Chetco Bar fire

BROOKINGS, Ore. – The Chetco Bar fire is now the number one fire priority in the United States.  Several homes have been destroyed by the flames, at least five.  NBC5 News spoke with one of the couples who lost everything in the fire.

The Whorlton’s had lived in their house for 20 years raising their three children.  The family was able to make it out of their home safely with their important personal belongings in tow, but they had to leave behind a few personal memento’s.  Cecilia Whorlton says, “My daughter put it very well online, in that it wasn’t necessarily the material things, its home.  They have lost their home.  They grew up in this home”

Her husband says the loss of the home was difficult.   He’s still grieving and frustrated that crews couldn’t save his house, telling us, “Multiple vehicles were up and down the main road just cruising with fully manned personnel.  Nobody did a thing.”

However, the couple is thankful to be alive.

