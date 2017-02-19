Couple ties the knot at Pioneer Village

Medford, Ore., — Two Rogue Valley residents are proving it’s never too late for happily ever after.
84-year-old Richard Card met 79-year-old Marjorie Hull two years ago at Pioneer Village in Jacksonville.
Both have been married and widowed twice, and the each have 6 grand kids.
But when the two met, they knew they had found true love again.
“It’s been a whirlwind courtship ever since. She’s the most beautiful girl in all of Pioneer Village. Oh tell me more! Hahah”
The newly weds are the first couple to have met and get married at Pioneer Village.
The two got married last weekend and a reception was held at Pioneer Village today, soon they’ll be off to Hawaii for for their honeymoon.