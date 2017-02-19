Home
Couple ties the knot at Pioneer Village

Medford, Ore., — Two Rogue Valley residents are proving it’s never too late for happily ever after.

84-year-old Richard Card met 79-year-old Marjorie Hull two years ago at Pioneer Village in Jacksonville.

Both have been married and widowed twice, and the each have 6 grand kids.

But when the two met, they knew they had found true love again.

“It’s been a whirlwind courtship ever since. She’s the most beautiful girl in all of Pioneer Village. Oh tell me more! Hahah”

The newly weds are the first couple to have met and get married at Pioneer Village.

The two got married last weekend and a reception was held at Pioneer Village today, soon they’ll be off to Hawaii for for their honeymoon.

Nicole Stein

NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California.

She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations.

When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

