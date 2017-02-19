SoHumane dogs up for adoption

Medford, Ore., — Dozens of people lined up outside the doors at So Humane this morning, waiting to get first shot at a large group of furry friends.
Thanks to their saving train program, the organization got 60 new dogs on Monday from a high kill shelter in Fresno.
It’s part of their fourth annual Valentine’s Day event, potential owners even get to spin a wheel and can get up to 30 percent off adoption fees.
“All these dogs are being pulled from high volume kill shelters down in the California area where they don’t have the time and the chance they do up at our facility.” said Ryan Johnson, Operations Manager.
The dogs are available first come first serve, there are no holds this weekend.
As of right now 23 of the dogs have been adopted.
The event continues tomorrow, the shelter is open from 11 to 5.