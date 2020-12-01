Covid-19 freeze restrictions to change for some counties, not all

MEDFORD, Ore. –“I know it’s hard and you are sacrificing a lot,” said Oregon Governor Kate Brown.
The end to Oregon’s two week freeze is just days away leaving many Oregon counties wondering what’s next.
“My hope is that Oregonians in these counties take this news seriously. And commit to hunkering down for the next several weeks,” said Gov. Brown.
In a press conference last week, Governor Brown announced many of the new Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted starting December 3rd.
The restrictions, which went into effect early November, included limiting restaurants to delivery and takeout only and shutting down venues that hold indoor and/or outdoor events.
But Governor Brown says not every county will be treated equally after the freeze.
“We are introducing a data driven framework dependent on a counties risk to the disease,” she said.
The governor says most of the restrictions will continue in 21 counties, where there is an “extreme risk” of Covid-19 spread.
Currently, that includes Jackson, Klamath, and Douglas Counties.
6 counties fall under a high risk of Covid-19 spread including Josephine, Coos, and Lake.
“We’ve got communities where there’s minimal amount of spread. A one size fits all approach did not make sense moving forward,” said Gov. Brown.
Some counties, however, will benefit from new, more relaxed restrictions.
Restaurants, bars, and other eating and drinking establishments will be limited to 50 people for outdoor dining only with 6 people allowed per table.
Indoor recreation, fitness, and entertainment establishments will remain closed but outdoor recreation, fitness, and entertainment activities are allowed with a maximum of 50 people.
Retail stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, and indoor and outdoor shopping centers and malls will be limited to a capacity of 50 people.
Click here for a full list of the new restrictions.
The governor’s office told NBC5 News the Oregon Health Authority is reexamining county data on Monday to determine which counties qualify for each Covid-19 risk level as low, moderate, high, or extreme.
The governor’s office says it will be updating that information as soon as it is finalized.
