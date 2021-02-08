COVID-19 infections fall, but risk remains

Still, both are worse than what the nation saw last summer.
As some states roll back mask mandates and other COVID-related restrictions, the government’s top health experts warn now is not the time to ease up.
“I think we have yet to control this pandemic,” says Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “We still have this emerging threat of variants, and I would just simply discourage those activities we really need to keep all of the mitigation measures at play here.”
Drugmaker Pfizer says it might soon be able to double production of its vaccine, boosting supply as the government starts sending a million vaccine doses to drug stores across the country.
With the quick-spreading U.K. strain starting to take hold across the country, time to control the pandemic is running short.
